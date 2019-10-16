Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

ICA Will be Bridge Between Administrators, Cricketers & Cricket: Gaekwad

Days after Sourav Ganguly was appointed the BCCI president, the focus for now, has shifted to the Indian Cricketers Association, whose first meeting will take place on Wednesday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 16, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
ICA Will be Bridge Between Administrators, Cricketers & Cricket: Gaekwad

Former India opener Anshuman Gaekwad, who won the election to the post of Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) to be its male representative at the BCCI Apex Council believes the body will be the “bridge between the BCCI administrators, cricketers and cricket”. Gaekwad says the ICA will help domestic level players secure their future and work for the common good of cricket and cricketers.

“The ICA will be the bridge between the BCCI administrators, cricketers and cricket,” Gaekwad told The Hindu.

As soon as Ganguly took charge as the president of the BCCI, he talked about increasing the pay for domestic players.

To this Gaekwad responded and said, “It’s not that we want to make them millionaires. We would like to secure their future. “Probably they get enough when they are playing. Everybody cannot play for India. Junior and First Class cricket is equally important, players have sacrificed a lot.

“They have been part of the system, they, players of my time and before, have contributed to the development of the game in India. They have to be looked after in some way or the other.

“To what extent, that needs to be discussed. The bottom line is they have to be made comfortable in the context of medical assistance, pension, match fee etc.I don’t think it will be much of a burden on the BCCI. A percentage of money needs to be set aside.

One Third of the members of the ICA will be former players, and Gaekwad feels that there will be a lot of thinking done for the players, instead of the administrators.

“It’s a good thing. There will be a lot more thinking from the cricketers’ side. It was all about administration so far, now there will be balance between the two, administration and cricket. The BCCI needs to address issues; and with Sourav being there and Shanta and myself, we will understand things better, more practically, he added.

For quite some time now, there have been demands from players to get contracts from their state associations. But according to Gaekwad, this will take some time coming.

“Firstly the States have to give accounts of the money they receive from the BCCI. Where is that money being spent... for development of cricket, cricketers, etc.

"The moment that accountability comes, all these things about contracts for players will start, and other facilities. Accountability will reveal if the money from the BCCI is used the way it should be and for the purpose. That should be found out.

”Recently Ganguly had talked about how 'conflict of Interest' issue is ailing Indian cricket and is discouraging the best of the cricketers from getting into the game's administration.

To this Gaekwad said, “I agree with Sourav totally. Cricketers know only one thing and that’s cricket. They can coach and consult. That’s their living. Yes,conflict of interest, I don’t see everything as bad. But one cannot stop his son playing or coaching because he is in the BCCI. In one shot you are taking away the employment of families.”

anshuman gaekwadbcciICAsourav ganguly

Related stories

Anshuman Gaekwad Elected as ICA's Male Representative to BCCI Apex Council
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 10:45 AM IST

Anshuman Gaekwad Elected as ICA's Male Representative to BCCI Apex Council

DDCA Members Write to CoA, Request for Re-Election
Cricketnext Staff | October 6, 2019, 11:54 AM IST

DDCA Members Write to CoA, Request for Re-Election

Complaint Against RCA Alleges Violation of Lodha Recommendations in Polls
Cricketnext Staff | October 10, 2019, 2:58 PM IST

Complaint Against RCA Alleges Violation of Lodha Recommendations in Polls

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more