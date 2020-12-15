- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
ICC Announce Full Schedule for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022; Hagley Oval to Host Final on 3 April
An opening match at Tauranga’s Bay Oval and a final under lights at Hagley Oval are two of the highlights of a 31-match schedule announced today for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 15, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
The Basin Reserve in Wellington and the Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host the semi-finals with the latter also set to host the final under lights on April 3, 2021. An opening match at Tauranga’s Bay Oval and a final under lights at Hagley Oval are two of the highlights of a 31-match schedule announced today for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.
The pinnacle event for women’s cricket will see 31 matches played across 31 action-packed days between 4 March and 3 April 2022 – the first global women’s cricket event to be played since the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia back in March. The tournament was postponed from its original window in February-March 2021 with the same six host cities and venues retained for 2022.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
Eight of the world’s best cricket nations will go head-to-head in six host cities across Aotearoa: Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 will be the first of two major cricket tournaments across the globe in 2022 – the other being the Commonwealth Games in England.
Prize money for the showpiece of women’s international cricket will total NZD$5.5million, and all matches will be broadcast live to a huge global audience.
New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa and India have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which is confirmed to take place 26 June – 10 July 2021 in Sri Lanka.
The eight-team round-robin format will see all teams play each other, with the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals.
Tournament fixtures by venue:
*denotes day/night
Bay Oval, Tauranga
Fri 04 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier*
Sun 06 Mar 2022 Qualifier v India*
Tue 08 Mar 2022 Australia v Qualifier *
Fri 11 Mar 2022 Qualifier v South Africa*
Mon 14 Mar 2022 South Africa v England*
Wed 16 Mar 2022 England v India*
Fri 18 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier
University Oval, Dunedin
Sat 05 Mar 2022 Qualifier v South Africa
Mon 07 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier
Wed 09 Mar 2022 Qualifier v England
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Sat 05 Mar 2022 Australia v England*
Thu 10 Mar 2022 New Zealand v India*
Sat 12 Mar 2022 Qualifier v India*
Mon 14 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier
Thu 17 Mar 2022 New Zealand v South Africa*
Mon 21 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Qualifier*
Tue 22 Mar 2022 India v Qualifier*
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Sun 13 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Australia
Tue 15 Mar 2022 Australia v Qualifier
Tue 22 Mar 2022 South Africa v Australia
Thu 24 Mar 2022 South Africa v Qualifier
Fri 25 Mar 2022 Qualifier v Australia
Sun 27 Mar 2022 England v Qualifier
Wed 30 Mar 2022 Semi-Final 1
Eden Park, Auckland
Sat 19 Mar 2022 India v Australia*
Sun 20 Mar 2022 New Zealand v England
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Thu 24 Mar 2022 England v Qualifier*
Sat 26 Mar 2022 New Zealand v Qualifier
Sun 27 Mar 2022 India v South Africa*
Thu 31 Mar 2022 Semi-Final 2*
Sun 03 Apr 2022 FINAL*
New Zealand veteran and Canterbury Magicians representative Amy Satterthwaite attended the announcement at Hagley Oval.
Satterthwaite said: “As a born-and-bred Cantabrian, it’s fantastic to see the Hagley Oval lights up and running. To play in a World Cup at our own stomping ground here in Christchurch, under lights, would be a real career highlight.
“It was hard to watch the T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup from the sidelines back in March (after giving birth in January) so seeing the match schedule all locked in for the ODI World Cup here in 2022 gives both myself and the rest of the team a target to strive for as we prepare over the next 16 months.”
Mithali Raj, captain India is also looking forward to leading her team to a win at the World Cup.
Raj said: "We have all been through a very difficult year and are happy to be getting back at playing the game we all love. India has been doing very well at ICC tournaments in the past three or four years, whether you talk about the (ODI) World Cup or the recently concluded T20 World Cup, and if we manage to win the tournament in 2022, it will be a massive inspiration for the next generation of girls, as the fifty-over format, is considered the pinnacle for any cricketer. I can assure you the team and I are looking forward to it."
Speaking about Star India’s commitment to Women’s Cricket in the country, Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India said, “At Star India, we have worked towards building a more inclusive sports ecosystem in the country, one which encourages women to compete at the highest level, watch as fans, participate at the grassroots level and work behind the scenes to deliver our broadcasts. The last five years have seen significant progress in women’s Cricket and recent success of the Women’s T20 challenge is an indicator of the same. We at Star India are proud to be associated with women’s cricket and are delighted to have contributed to its growth. The growing prominence of women's cricket and showcasing of Cricketers' journeys serve as an inspiration to young girls and encourages them to pick up the sport."
"Continuing our commitment to building women heroes for the country, Star Sports will have an exciting line-up of content leading up to the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup and will present the tournament in multiple languages with an exciting line-up of surround programming including Cricket Live. The broadcast of the ICC Women’s World Cup has grown leaps and bounds. The 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup Final, one of the highest-rated sporting events of that year with a cumulative reach of 95mn, is testament to the growing fandoms for women’s cricket in India,” he added.
