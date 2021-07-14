ICC Announces Fixtures for World Test Championship 2021-23 Cycle; Check Out India's Schedule

India will play Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia at home and tour England, Bangladesh and South Africa in the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2021-23. The International Cricket Council on Wednesday confirmed the fixtures for the second edition of the tournament, apart from announcing the new points system.

ICC Announces New Points System for World Test Championship 2021-23 Cycle

As was the case in the first edition, the nine teams will play six series each (three home and three away) with the cut-off date being March 31 2023.

Defending champions New Zealand will play South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at home and England, Pakistan and India away.

Full fixtures:

Some cracking fixtures to look out for in the next edition of the ICC World Test Championship 🔥The #WTC23 schedule 👇 pic.twitter.com/YXzu5lS0t1 — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2021

India captain Virat Kohli, who led the team to the final in the first cycle, said the team would regroup with new energy before their next cycle starts with the England tour next month.

“It was great to have played the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand in what was a memorable contest," he told ICC.

“Not just the final, we saw the determination of players throughout the first edition of the championship.

“The following of cricket lovers too was great to see, and I am sure they will all be waiting eagerly for the second edition.

“We will regroup with new energy for the next cycle starting with our series against England, hoping to give our fans a lot to cheer about."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said: ““It was obviously pretty special to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in Southampton last month and it’s exciting to now look ahead to the second edition.

“The WTC has certainly added more context and brought new meaning to Test cricket and it was awesome to see the interest that was generated around the Final against India.

“We know trying to defend the title will be a huge challenge, but our focus will be on making sure we prepare as well as we can for the tours ahead and trying to maintain our level of performance."

England captain Joe Root said: “We start our campaign in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship against the finalists of last time, which is an interesting challenge straight away.

“India are a fine all-round side and it would be good to test them in our home conditions. “We narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final last time and are looking to do better this time.

“Test cricket is a format we all want to excel in and with points at stake for each match, everyone has to be at their best all the time."

