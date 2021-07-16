ICC Announces Groups for T20 World Cup 2021, India and Pakistan Placed Together

India are placed in the same group as Pakistan for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the ICC confirmed as it announced the groups for the tournament on Friday. The T20 World Cup will be held in UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14.

India are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12s, with Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the other two qualifiers from Round 1. Defending champions West Indies, England, Australia and South Africa are in Group 1 along with two qualifiers from Round 1.

Group 1: West Indies, England, Australia, South Africa, Winner Group A, Runner up Group B

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Runner up Group A, Winner Group B.

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

“Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B," the ICC announced.

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said:

“We are delighted to announce the groups for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. There are some great match ups offered by the groups and it starts to bring the event to life for our fans as our first multi-team event since the onset of the global pandemic draws closer.

“Given the disruption caused by COVID-19, we selected the cutoff date as close as possible to the event to ensure we were able to include the maximum amount of cricket in the rankings which determine the groups. There is no doubt we will witness some highly competitive cricket when the event gets underway in just three months.”

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was happy to see the tournament happen in Oman.

“It is good to get Oman in the frame of world cricket with the hosting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It will help a lot of young players take an interest in the game. We know it will be a world class event in this part of the world."

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said:

“With the announcement of groupings, our countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup kickstarts. There is nothing that separates the two groups as both are packed with sides that are highly competitive in the shortest format of the game. Having said that, the exciting T20 format is known for its surprises, and we must be prepared for the same. I am sure we will witness some exciting and nail-biting games

“I am particularly delighted to be in Oman. As a major force in world cricket, the BCCI has always endeavoured to promote and assist Associate Nations. In my capacity as Asian Cricket Council President, my vision is to take cricket far and deep into Asia. Co-hosting the World Cup will put Oman Cricket on the global stage. They are also playing the Qualifiers and it will be an icing on the cake if they make it to the Super 12s."

