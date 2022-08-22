ICC Announces Host Cities For Women's U19 And Senior Women's T20 World Cups

The International Cricket Council has announced the host cities for the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 have been announced. The two mega ICC events will take place in South Africa.

The inaugural U19 T20 WC is scheduled to start in January next year while the senior women’s tournament will take place from 10 to 26 February.

Benoni and Potchefstroom are chosen to host the women’s Under-19 event, while Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Paarl and Cape Town will host the senior T20 World Cup.

“We’re thrilled to announce the three cities to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup,” Tournament Director, Russell Adams said.

“The Eastern and Western Cape are prime cricket and tourist locations with great facilities and infrastructure. We have no doubt that these venues will step up to make this a memorable and uniquely African celebration of cricket for the local and international fans attending the event.”

15 teams have already been finalised for the U-19 event – Australia, India, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, United States of America, Zimbabwe, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Netherlands. While the Africa Qualifier in September will decide the final participant.

U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Tournament Director Sivuyile Mqingwana is looking forward to the tournament. “This is a special time for women’s cricket in South Africa, we are excited to be host of the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and look forward to the spotlight focusing on the world’s best cricketers,” she said.



ICC Head of Events Chris Tetly said that it is exciting time for women’s cricket with the introduction of inaugural U19 T20 World Cup.

“We are delighted to announce the host cities for both women’s events taking place in South Africa in early 2023.”

“It is a very exciting time for women’s cricket with the first U19 T20 World Cup showcasing the future stars of our sport and the next edition of the ultimate prize in the T20 format.

“I have no doubt the host venues identified across both events will provide the best platform to deliver two unforgettable World Cups and another significant milestone for women’s sport,” he added.

