ICC Announces New Points System for World Test Championship 2021-23 Cycle

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday revealed the new points system for the Test Championship’s second cycle (between 2021 and 2023), confirming that teams will be ranked based on percentage of points won.

A total of 12 points will be available for each match. A win will, naturally, see 100 percent of the points while a tie will see 50 percent points (six points) for each team. A draw, meanwhile, will earn 4 points (or 33.33 percentile). A loss, obviously, will see 0 points.

The points per series will also vary according to the number of matches.

🔸 12 points available every match, irrespective of series length🔸 Teams to be ranked on percentage of points wonThe new points system for #WTC23 is revealed 🔢 pic.twitter.com/9IglLPKRa1 — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2021

“We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified. The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match. It maintained the principle of ensuring that all matches in a WTC series count towards a team’s standing, while accommodating series varying in length between two Tests and five Tests," ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said.

“During the pandemic we had to change to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team, since all series could not be completed. This helped us determine the finalists and we were able to complete the championship within the scheduled time frame. This method also allowed us to compare the relative performance of teams at any time, regardless of how many matches they had played."

The nine teams will play six series each (three home and three away) with the cut-off date being March 31 2023.

New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the Test Championship, beating India in the final last month in Southampton.

