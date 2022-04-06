ICC Announces Nominees For Men's Player of the Month Award, Babar Azam Finds Place Alongside Pat Cummins

International captains Babar Azam from Pakistan, Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies and Australia’s Pat Cummins have been shortlisted for the ICC men’s Player of the Month award following their outstanding individual performances in March.

In women’s category, England bowler Sophie Ecclestone, and run-machines Rachael Haynes (Australia) and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) are in the running to scoop the award following stellar performances in the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

The winners will be announced next week.

Babar played an integral part in Pakistan’s batting during the recent series against Australia, amassing 390 runs during the month in Tests, including a record-breaking 196 in the second Test to salvage a draw.

In addition, his efforts at the crease in the two ODI matches during the month saw Babar score 57 and 114 respectively, with the latter helping his side chase down an imposing target of 349 set by Australia.

This is the second time he’s featured on the short-list for the ICC Player of the Month award, after winning in April 2021.

West Indies skipper and opening batter Brathwaite led from the front during the recently-concluded successful WTC series against England, scoring 341 runs at an average of 85.25.

He scored a monumental 160 from 489 balls in the second Test in response to England’s big first innings total. This mammoth innings ensured a drawn second Test and provided the platform for his side to clinch the series by winning the final showdown in Grenada.

Cummins, on the other hand, stood out for his bowling performances in unforgiving conditions during the WTC Test series which was dominated by run scoring.

He led his side to victory in Pakistan with a match-winning spell, taking 5 for 56 in the first innings and following it up with 3 for 23 in the second innings of the final test.

Taking 12 wickets at an average of 22.50 helped Cummins secure his first nomination in the ICC Player of the Month awards.

In women’s category, Ecclestone was nominated for the second time following her outstanding bowling performances which helped steer her side to the World Cup final. She took 20 wickets during the calendar month at an average of 12.85.

Haynes too was at the forefront of Australia’s unbeaten run through to the World Cup Final, scoring 429 runs in the eight matches at an average of 61.28 and a healthy strike rate of 84.28 during the month.

Wolvaardt, on the other hand, played a critical role in taking South Africa to the semi-finals. She was the tournament’s leading run-scorer, amassing 433 runs at an average of 54.12, passing 50 on five occasions.

