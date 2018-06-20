ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League

Last year, the ICC approved a Test league comprising of top 9 teams in ICC rankings, playing each other over a two year period. Each team will play six series which will culminate with the top 2 playing in the Test championship final — which is likely to be held in Lord's.
The 13-team ODI league will comprise of 12 Test playing nations and the winner of World Cricket League Championship — Netherlands. Every series in the said ODI league will comprise of just three matches and it will be held from 2020 to 2022.
The ICC also confirmed that not every series will fall under the purview of World Test Championship or the ODI league. The international cricket body insisted that Ashes 2019 and 2021-22 will have its own separate identity.
The ODI League will be suspended a year before the World Cup which means that a series can have more than three ODIs during this period. The top eight teams in this ODI league will get direct entry into the showpiece event while World Cup qualifiers will decide the fate of other teams.
According to the new FTP, Afghanistan and Ireland — the teams which acquired Test status recently — won't be a part of the Test Championship. Afghanistan is slated to play a five-day match against Australia in 2020. While their Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand will travel to Sri Lanka before hosting England, Australia and India.
First Published: June 20, 2018, 4:01 PM IST