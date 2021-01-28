ICC Announces Player of The Month Awards: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

As of now, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar), T. Natarajan, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, are reported to be in the run for the January’s winner list from India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been hosting annual cricket awards since 2004, where they hand out titles like “Player of the Year”. Now, they are introducing a new category of award. From this year, ICC will be rolling out a Player of the Month award for both men’s and women’s international cricket. According to the official website, it is being launched to “recognise and celebrate” the game’s “top male and female cricketers across all formats throughout the whole year.”

While most award ceremonies are very exclusive and have a secret jury, this one will be more open and democratic. The group being called as an “Independent Voting Academy” (IVA) by the council and will comprise former players, broadcasters, and journalists from around the world. IVA will be joined by fans of the sport to vote for and select ICC Men’s Player of the Month and ICC Women’s Player of the Month.

The process will still be under ICC Awards Nominations Committee. They will pick three players in each of the categories every month. The selection will be based and judged solely for a given month’s performance. It will include on-field performances, and other achievements as well.

Once the list is released, fans will be allowed to vote for their choice. But the fans should be registered with the ICC and can submit their vote via the official website. Whereas the IVA will reserve nearly 90% of the vote-share and forward them via emails.

Then the following months’ second Monday will be reserved to announce the winners. It will be done through digital channels, and not a monthly held award ceremony. “The ICC Player of the Month is a great way to connect with fans of the sport and celebrate performances of their favourite players through the year,” said Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager Cricket. He said there have been abundant world class performances on the field by male and female cricketers since January and this is a great away to acknowledge it.

As of now, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar), T. Natarajan, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, are reported to be in the run for the January’s winner list from India. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Steve Smith (Australia), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Nadine de Klerk (South Africa) and Nida Dar (Pakistan) are others reportedly being considered for the shortlist.