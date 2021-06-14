ICC Announces Prize Money for World Test Championship Winner - Check Details Here

The winner of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be awarded $1.6 million along with the ICC Test Championship Mace, the International Cricket Council announced on Monday. The team that loses will get $800,000.

The prize money for the team finishing third (Australia is $ 450,000 while fourth team (England) will get $ 350,000, fifth (Pakistan) gets $ 200,000. The remaining four teams - South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will get $ 100,000 each.

“In case the final ends in a draw or a tie, the finalists will split the prize money for the first and second places and share possession of the Mace during the time they remain champions," the ICC said.

The team that wins the championship will also get the Test mace. The mace was earlier given to teams that topped the ICC Team Rankings.

The ICC gave interesting information about the Mace, stating:

“The Mace, designed by English luxury brand Thomas Lyte, is based around the global nature of Test cricket and the competing nations.

“The focal point of the Mace is the cricket ball since it is at the core of the game whether being bowled, hit or fielded. Encircling the ball is the globe, referencing the global reach of Test cricket and one can see the silver gilt cricket ball through the oceans of the map.

“The countries of the world are supported on the longitude lines you see on a globe – this allows for an interesting interplay of light on the different surfaces, especially as the mace is moved and catches that light. The world is surrounded by a central belt carrying the insignia of all 12 competing Test nations, with space to add others in the future.

“A silver gilt laurel band spirals up the shaft of the mace – the shaft itself styled as a stump – a reference to the all-important wicket."

The Test championship final will begin on June 18 in Southampton.

