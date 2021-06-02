ICC Announces World Cup Schedule; 14 ODI Teams To Participate In 2027 And 2031

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixture for men’s global cricket events for the period 2024-2031.

Major changes include expansion of the number of teams for the upcoming world cups. The 2027 and 2031 ODI World Cups will have 14 teams, unlike the current 10. The four T20 World Cup tournaments in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 will be expanded to include 20 teams, ICC’s official press release said.

The decision is expected to increase the competition, while also boosting the global growth of cricket as more countries will get to feature in the World Cups.

The 2027 and 2031 ODI fixtures will have 54 matches each, whereas the four shorter-form tournaments will be a 55-match event every two years.

Another surprise by ICC is the re-introduction of Champions Trophy in 2025 and 2029. Also known as the ‘mini world cup’, the tournament will be an eight-team event.

The World Test Championship Finals will take place in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031. As is known, the inaugural World Test Championship Final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18-22 at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England.

Coming back to the ODI World Cups, the 14-team events in 2027 and 2031 will have two groups of seven teams each with top three teams from each group entering the Super Six stage. From there, four teams will progress to the semi-finals, followed by the final. This format was last used in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

For the T20 global events from 2024, 20 teams will be segregated in four groups of five, followed by Super Eight stage, and then the semi-finals and the title game.

Meanwhile the process for selecting hosts will be now decided by the ICC Board instead of the existing open bidding route. The apex global cricket body said the process will start this month, and the hosts will be announced later in September.

