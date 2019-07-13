starts in
fixtures

All matches

Final:NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:AUS VS ENG

past
AUS AUS223/10
ENG ENG226/2

Birmingham

11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

1st Semi Final:NZ VS IND

past
NZ NZ239/8
IND IND221/10

Manchester

09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:SA VS AUS

past
SA SA325/6
AUS AUS315/10

Manchester

06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

ICC Annual Meeting: Zimbabwe Face Sanctions, NoC for T20 Leagues on Agenda

PTI |July 13, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
London: Strict sanctions on Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) for not adhering to principles of good governance along with the issue of granting NoC to non-contracted players with regards to private T20 leagues will dominate the agenda when the ICC members meet here for their Annual Conference starting on Monday (July 15).

The ICC's annual conclave starts here with the Chief Executives' meeting where Zimbabwe's membership is likely to come under scanner due to increased government interference in the country's cricket.

Recently, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), a government wing, had suspended Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) for violating constitutional norms.

However, as per ICC's constitution, all cricket boards are autonomous bodies with no interference allowed from any government agencies.

"They (Zimbabwe Cricket) will probably get sanctions and given a list of criteria they need to fulfil or get expelled. Expulsion will not happen this week as they will be given a chance to get their house in order," a senior board official of a member nation told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It has also been learnt that the working group for 'sanctioning of events and players release' may moot a proposal wherein the players, who are no longer centrally contracted and in national reckoning, be given 'No Objection Certificate' (NoC) to play private T20 leagues.

"The working group is still considering how to balance demands of international cricket and domestic T20 and that is one possible thing up for debate," the official said.

The decision could affect players like Irfan Pathan, who although hasn't retired from international cricket but is definitely out of national reckoning. Yuvraj Singh recently announced his international retirement to pursue his ambitions to play in Global T20 league in Canada.

However, a decision might not be reached that easily, many feel, as BCCI might be against it.

Regarding the distribution of revenue, India's share of annual revenue in the current eight-year cycle (2015-2023) is $405 million and as per a senior BCCI official, it is expected to remain same unless the expenditure of the global body forces them to cut corners.

The Medical Advisory Committee will also be discussing on the concussion substitutes with the growing concerns about players getting hit on the head.

Zimbabwe, which has been relegated to Tier 2 of Test cricket, is currently involved in a bilateral series with Ireland. They are scheduled to travel to India for a short series in January next year.

There is a possibility that ICC can do like what they did with Nepal Cricket Board where the game was allowed to continue but financial sanctions may be imposed and they might not receive annual grants.

"That's for the ICC board to discuss - they may well say cricket can continue (which was what they have done with Nepal). The board will decide on the criteria.

Yes without government interference," the official said.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
