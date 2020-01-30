Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Rain Stoppage

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe lead by 335 runs, MIN. 49.4 Overs Left Today
Innings Break

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 3, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 30 January, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh Under-19 *

261/5 (50.0)

Bangladesh Under-19
v/s
South Africa Under-19
South Africa Under-19

0/0 (0.0)

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to field)
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Eliminator, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 30 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

197/5 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes*

140 (18.3)

Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

ICC Appoints Anurag Dahiya as Chief Commercial Officer

Dahiya brings more than two decades of commercial experience from the media industry, most recently as head of content and media sales at Singtel, Asia's leading telecommunications group.

PTI |January 30, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
ICC Appoints Anurag Dahiya as Chief Commercial Officer

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday appointed seasoned media professional Anurag Dahiya, who launched Star Cricket, as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Dahiya brings more than two decades of commercial experience from the media industry, most recently as head of content and media sales at Singtel, Asia's leading telecommunications group.

Prior to that, he spent 14 years with Fox International Channels (previously ESPN STAR Sports) as senior vice president, strategy and business development. His responsibilities there included cricket rights and content acquisition working on high profile, high value acquisition of sports rights, the ICC said in a statement.

He also launched India's first international cricket-only channel Star Cricket and oversaw the launch of ESPN STAR Sports' first 24x7 sports news channel ESPNEWS and OTT platform ESPN Play.

Commenting on the appointment, ICC CEO Manu Sawhney said: "He brings extensive experience across the commercial, content and media rights functions that are so important if we are to achieve our long-term ambition for global growth."

Dahiya said: "I am looking forward to working with the team to ensure cricket is optimally placed to make the most of the opportunities presented to us by a fast changing media and sponsorship landscape."

At Singtel, Dahiya was also responsible for conceptualising and implementing the video content strategy and managing content operations for its IPTV and OTT video platforms.

Dahiya is an MBA from IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Calcutta and also holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.

He will take up the post of ICC CCO in early March and will be based at the apex body's headquarters here.

Anurag Dahiyaicc

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more