ICC Approves Like-for-like Substitution for Concussion in All International Cricket

In a landmark decision, the International Cricket Council has approved a like-for-like concussion substitute in men's and women's international cricket and first-class cricket worldwide from August 1, the start of the first Ashes Test.
The decision was taken after a two-year trial of concussion replacements in Australia's domestic cricket competition, the Sheffield Shield. A player who has been concussed either while batting, bowling or on the field can be withdrawn from the game and be replaced subject to approval by the match referee.
The ICC stated that the decision on replacement will be made by the respective team's medical representative.
"Decisions on replacements will continue to be made by the team medical representative and the player should be a like-for-like replacement who will need to be approved by the Match Referee," an ICC release stated.
The ICC have also made amendments to the over-rate rule with teams set to be docked points from the World Test Championships for their tardiness
In WTC matches, a team that is behind the required over-rate at the end of a match will have two competition points deducted for each over it is behind. This will particularly prove to be costly for a losing side as they would go into deficit for the game.
The ICC also stated that captains will no longer be suspended for over-rate breaches and the whole team will now be fined at the same level, effectively doubling their sanction.
"Captains will no longer be suspended for repeated or serious over rate breaches. All players should be held equally responsible for slow over rates, and as such will be fined at the same level as the captain," read the release.
"In World Test Championship matches a team that is behind the required over rate at the end of a match will have two competition points deducted for each over it is behind.
"The ICC endorsed the Cricket Committee recommendation that there should be further exploration of the use of replays to call No balls, and trials will be conducted over the coming months."
The ICC also confirmed that Malaysia Cricket Association and Cricket Hong Kong will host the first events of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge Leagues A and B. Sri Lanka will host the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in 2020.
