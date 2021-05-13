ICC Asks Fans to Share Their Favourite Spell by Zaheer Khan in a Throwback Post

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday in a throwback post asked its followers to take a stroll down memory lane and mention their favourite spell of ace Indian seamer Zaheer Khan.

Zaheer, who made his international debut in 2000 against Kenya in an ODI match, was known for swinging the new ball and reverse swinging the old one. He belonged to a rare breed of Indian pacers, who did exceptionally well on flat subcontinent decks and were a force to reckon with on helpful away pitches.

And on Thursday, when ICC asked fans to list down their favourite bowling spell bowled by Zaheer,the fans couldn’t keep calm and shared their excitement in the comment box.

Responding to the post, a fan shared a short clip from the opening Test match of two-match series between India and Australia from 2010, and termed it his favourite spell.The first match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2010 was played in Mohali and Zaheerwas adjudged Man of the Match for his exceptional bowling. India won the match by one wicket. Zaheer picked eight wickets in that match, five in the first innings and three in the second.

This one would be one of my favourite !!! pic.twitter.com/chd3emlN1c — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) May 13, 2021

Another cricketer enthusiast mentioned Zaheer’s three-wicket haul against England during the 2011 World Cup (Group B) match as his favourite spell of the veteran pacer. The match between India and England ended in a tie as both the sides scored 338 runs. Zaheer picked three wickets while giving away 64 runs in his quota of 10 overs in that game.

3/64 against England in 2011 World Cup Is My His favourite Spell 👏👏 And Many More Like 5/ 42 Against Srilanka Also My Favourite. — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NKMalviya19) May 13, 2021

Another fan named three spells by Zaheeras his favourite – the second Test match of India’s tour of England in 2007, Zaheer’s first spell in the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka and the tied match between India and England during 2011 World Cup final.

England vs India 2007, 2nd TestWC Finals 2011, 1st spellInd vs Egg 2011, Tied WC game — Absolute fake Daniel Alexander (@mrcool0283) May 13, 2021

Zaheer bid adieu to international cricket in 2015. The ace Indian cricketer picked 610 wickets in his 15-year-long international career from 309 games.

