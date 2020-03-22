Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC Asks Fans Who Has the Best Pull Shot, Rohit Sharma Responds

Rohit responded by tweeting: "Someone's missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess."

IANS |March 22, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
ICC Asks Fans Who Has the Best Pull Shot, Rohit Sharma Responds

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday tweeted a collage of four great batsmen playing the pull shot, asking fans whose is the best.

Rohit Sharma responded to the tweet saying that the ICC may have missed someone here. The collage included pictures of West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit responded by tweeting: "Someone's missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess."

Cricket has come to a virtual standstill around the world due to the restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic. India's home ODI series against South Africa, New Zealand's ODI tour of Australia and England's tour of Sri Lanka are some of the international series that have been called off while the Indian Premier League's starting date has been postponed to April 15.

Off The Field

