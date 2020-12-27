ICC Awards 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj Among Four Indians in ICC Squads of Decades

While Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were named in the women's ODI squad of the decade, Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav were selected in the women's T20I squad of the decade.

The ICC announced the teams of the decade. This also included the women's T20 and ODI teams of the decade. Four Indian women made it to the squads. While Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were named in the women's ODI squad of the decade, Harmanpreet Kaur and Poonam Yadav were selected in the women's T20I squad of the decade.

The ICC Women's ODI Team of the Decade #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/NxiF9dbnt9 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

The ICC Women's T20I Team of the Decade Plenty of runs and wickets in that side! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/mRkVN1SHSf — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

Australian batswomen Meg Lanning has been named the skipper of both the T20 and the ODI squads of the decade. While Mithali has accounted for 6888 runs in 209 ODIs, Jhulan has 182 ODI wickets to her name. Harmanpreet 2,186 T20I runs in 114 T20 games and Poonam has 95 wickets in 67 T20Is.

Meanwhile Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two Indians who feature in the Test team of the decade, with Kohli named as the skipper of the Test side. Meanwhile, the ODI and T20I sides are led by MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the Indian players in at least one of the white-ball formats, while Ashwin and Kohli are the only Indians in the Test team.The T20I team has two Australians (Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell), two West Indians (Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard), one South African (AB de Villiers) and one player each from Afghanistan (Rashid Khan) and Sri Lanka (Lasith Malinga).

The ODI team of the decade features all the above mentioned Indians sans Jasprit Bumrah, with Dhoni once again named as the skipper. Besides them it features two players each from South Africa (AB de Villiers and Imran Tahir) and Australia (David Warner and Mitchell Starc) as well as one player from Bangladesh (Shakib al Hasan), England (Ben Stokes), New Zealand (Trent Boult) and Sri Lanka (Lasith Malinga).