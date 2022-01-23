ICC Awards: England's Tammy Beaumont Named Women's T20I Cricketer of 2021

England wicket-keeper-batter Tammy Beaumont has been named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, 2021. Tammy Beaumont was England’s highest run-getter in the year in T20Is, and third-highest overall in the world.

In a low-scoring series against New Zealand away from home, Beaumont was the top scorer and was awarded the Player of the Series for 102 runs in three matches. Her 53-ball 63 in the second match put England in a winning position after they lost two wickets in the Powerplay.

“Match-winning knocks, brisk starts and some memorable moments, Take a bow, Tammy Beaumont", ICC tweeted.

Match-winning knocks, brisk starts and some memorable moments ✨Take a bow, Tammy Beaumont 🙇 More 👉 https://t.co/Q32mIXUBoQ pic.twitter.com/uB6dRWKMeU — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2022

She scored a brilliant fifty against India, though it went in vain after a lower-order collapse.

Beaumont continued to make merry against New Zealand, this time when they visited England for a limited-overs tour. She once again finished as the highest run-getter in the series with 113, which included a stunning 97 in the opening game of the series.

