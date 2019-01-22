ICC Awards: Finch, MacLeod & Williamson Among Winners

Loading...
Finch was picked by the ICC's voting academy during the world body's annual awards on Tuesday (January 22).
The 32-year-old smashed 16 fours and 10 sixes during that 76-ball knock to eclipse his own record of 156 against England.
“It was just one of those days that things seemed to go my way, so it was nice to break my own record and get a 172. After I got a hundred and I started to middle consistently, that is when I knew it was going to be a big one. It all happened pretty quick,” said Finch about his knock.
The ICC Associate Player of the Year crown was given to Scotland's Calum MacLeod who produced brilliant innings like 157* against Afghanistan and 140* against England in 2018.
“It is a huge honour to win the ICC Associate Player of the Year award. It has been a really special year for me personally. I thank the ICC, Cricket Scotland, my team-mates and all the fans to making it a year I won’t forget,” said MacLeod.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award for playing the game in the right spirit.
“We are all ambassadors of this game, so playing in the right spirit, those sorts of characteristics are really important even at the highest level. It is a nice award. It is important for us as a group that we keep looking to do better in all areas, and one of those areas is to continue playing the game in the right way, as how we see it being right,” he said.
Kumar Dharmasena was named as the Umpire of the Year, winning the David Shepherd Trophy for the second time in his career.
“It has been a very satisfying year for me and this award from the ICC is a great honour and privilege. This comes six years after I was first named for the award and will inspire me to keep doing the job I love so much. I have always been passionate about cricket, both as a player and an umpire and look forward to keep working hard and challenging myself in order to meet the demands of this great game," he acknowledged.
First Published: January 22, 2019, 12:34 PM IST