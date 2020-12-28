CRICKETNEXT

ICC Awards Full List: Virat Kohli Wins ICC's Male Cricketer of the Decade Award; Steve Smith Bags Test Cricketer of the Decade

The complete list of nominees for the ICC Awards of the Decade: Virat Kohli and Ellyse Perry bagged to top awards - Cricketers of the Decade, with Kohli adding ODI cricketer of the decade, while Perry clean swept the women's awards with the ODI and T20I cricketer of the decade awards

The complete list of nominees for the ICC Awards of the Decade are as follows:

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:

Virat Kohli (India)

Kohli was the only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the ICC Awards period with 39 centuries, 48 fifties at 61.83 average. He also claimed 112 catches

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Test cricket during the performance period:

Steve Smith (Australia)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s ODI cricket during the performance period:

Virat Kohli (India)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket during the performance period:

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade – An action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket during the performance period which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket:

2011 Winner – MS Dhoni (India)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket during the performance period:

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

The winners of all the individual awards will receive a unique artwork created in a collaboration between the ICC, Mumbai-based studio Kulture Shop and Indian artist Pratap Chalke. The Rachel Heyhoe-Flint and Sir Garfield Sobers winners get a spectacular hand-painted artwork bat, while the other individual award winners will receive a limited-edition canvas painting that captures their unique passion and spirit.

“We wanted to present the winners with truly memorable awards that captured the personality of these icons of the game. It’s been fantastic to work with Chalke and the team at Kulture Shop to bring this vision to life in such a bold, impactful way,” said Finn Bradshaw, Head of Digital at the ICC.

