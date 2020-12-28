ICC Awards Full List: Virat Kohli Wins ICC's Male Cricketer of the Decade Award; Steve Smith Bags Test Cricketer of the Decade

The complete list of nominees for the ICC Awards of the Decade: Virat Kohli and Ellyse Perry bagged to top awards - Cricketers of the Decade, with Kohli adding ODI cricketer of the decade, while Perry clean swept the women's awards with the ODI and T20I cricketer of the decade awards

The complete list of nominees for the ICC Awards of the Decade are as follows:

Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:

Virat Kohli (India)

Kohli was the only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the ICC Awards period with 39 centuries, 48 fifties at 61.83 average. He also claimed 112 catches

The incredible Virat Kohli wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade Most runs in the #ICCAwards period: 20,396 Most hundreds: 66 Most fifties: 94 ️ Highest average among players with 70+ innings: 56.97 2011 @cricketworldcup champion pic.twitter.com/lw0wTNlzGi — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

ICC @CricketWorldCup win in 2011 ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013 ️ Test series win in Australia in 2018 Virat Kohli, the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, talks about the last 10 glorious years of his career #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/P9FSDgCkWJ — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Test cricket during the performance period:

Steve Smith (Australia)

STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade 7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period ️ 65.79 average ➜ Highest in top 50 26 hundreds, 28 fifties Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s ODI cricket during the performance period:

Virat Kohli (India)

VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period 39 centuries, 48 fifties ️ 61.83 average ✊ 112 catches A run machine pic.twitter.com/0l0cDy4TYz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket during the performance period:

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

RASHID KHAN is the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade ☝️ Highest wicket-taker in the #ICCAwards period ➜ 89 ️ 12.62 average Three four-wicket hauls, two five-fors What a story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y59Y6nCs98 — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade – An action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket during the performance period which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket:

2011 Winner – MS Dhoni (India)

MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

The phenomenal Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade 4349 international runs during the #ICCAwards period ☝️ 213 wickets Four-time @T20WorldCup champion @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion A clean sweep for Perry ⭐ pic.twitter.com/yc9GjGBlFS — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket during the performance period:

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ELLYSE PERRY is the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade 2621 ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period ️ 68.97 batting average ☝️ 98 wickets at 25.09 ICC @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion An all-round genius! pic.twitter.com/0PGHbkrGMh — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ELLYSE PERRY is the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade 1155 runs at 30.39 in the #ICCAwards period ☝️ 89 wickets at 20.64 ICC @T20WorldCup champion in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020 What a superstar! pic.twitter.com/V9ZRrPfZjK — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐ A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Your ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade A line-up that could probably bat for a week! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Kds4fMUAEG — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020

The winners of all the individual awards will receive a unique artwork created in a collaboration between the ICC, Mumbai-based studio Kulture Shop and Indian artist Pratap Chalke. The Rachel Heyhoe-Flint and Sir Garfield Sobers winners get a spectacular hand-painted artwork bat, while the other individual award winners will receive a limited-edition canvas painting that captures their unique passion and spirit.

“We wanted to present the winners with truly memorable awards that captured the personality of these icons of the game. It’s been fantastic to work with Chalke and the team at Kulture Shop to bring this vision to life in such a bold, impactful way,” said Finn Bradshaw, Head of Digital at the ICC.