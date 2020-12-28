ICC Awards Full List: Virat Kohli Wins ICC's Male Cricketer of the Decade Award; Steve Smith Bags Test Cricketer of the Decade

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
ICC Awards Full List: Virat Kohli Wins ICC's Male Cricketer of the Decade Award; Steve Smith Bags Test Cricketer of the Decade
The complete list of nominees for the ICC Awards of the Decade: Virat Kohli and Ellyse Perry bagged to top awards - Cricketers of the Decade, with Kohli adding ODI cricketer of the decade, while Perry clean swept the women's awards with the ODI and T20I cricketer of the decade awards
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 28, 2020, 2:46 PM IST
The complete list of nominees for the ICC Awards of the Decade are as follows:
Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:
Virat Kohli (India)
Kohli was the only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the ICC Awards period with 39 centuries, 48 fifties at 61.83 average. He also claimed 112 catches
The incredible Virat Kohli wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade
Most runs in the #ICCAwards period: 20,396
Most hundreds: 66
Most fifties: 94
️ Highest average among players with 70+ innings: 56.97
2011 @cricketworldcup champion pic.twitter.com/lw0wTNlzGi
— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
ICC @CricketWorldCup win in 2011
ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013
️ Test series win in Australia in 2018
Virat Kohli, the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, talks about the last 10 glorious years of his career #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/P9FSDgCkWJ
— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s Test cricket during the performance period:
Steve Smith (Australia)
STEVE SMITH is the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade
7040 Test runs in the #ICCAwards period
️ 65.79 average ➜ Highest in top 50
26 hundreds, 28 fifties
Unique, relentless and unbelievably consistent pic.twitter.com/UlXvHaFbDz
— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s ODI cricket during the performance period:
Virat Kohli (India)
VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade
Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period
39 centuries, 48 fifties
️ 61.83 average
✊ 112 catches
A run machine pic.twitter.com/0l0cDy4TYz
— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in men’s T20I cricket during the performance period:
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
RASHID KHAN is the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade
☝️ Highest wicket-taker in the #ICCAwards period ➜ 89
️ 12.62 average
Three four-wicket hauls, two five-fors
What a story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y59Y6nCs98
— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade – An action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket during the performance period which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket:
2011 Winner – MS Dhoni (India)
MS DHONI wins the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade
The former India captain was chosen by fans unanimously for his gesture of calling back England batsman Ian Bell after a bizarre run out in the Nottingham Test in 2011.#ICCAwards | #SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/3eCpyyBXwu
— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) during the performance period:
Ellyse Perry (Australia)
The phenomenal Ellyse Perry wins the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for ICC Female Cricketer of the Decade
4349 international runs during the #ICCAwards period
☝️ 213 wickets
Four-time @T20WorldCup champion
@CricketWorldCup 2013 champion
A clean sweep for Perry ⭐ pic.twitter.com/yc9GjGBlFS
— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade – The best overall performer in women’s ODI cricket during the performance period:
Ellyse Perry (Australia)
ELLYSE PERRY is the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade
2621 ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period
️ 68.97 batting average
☝️ 98 wickets at 25.09
ICC @CricketWorldCup 2013 champion
An all-round genius! pic.twitter.com/0PGHbkrGMh
— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
Ellyse Perry (Australia)
ELLYSE PERRY is the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade
1155 runs at 30.39 in the #ICCAwards period
☝️ 89 wickets at 20.64
ICC @T20WorldCup champion in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020
What a superstar! pic.twitter.com/V9ZRrPfZjK
— ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020
ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
The ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade. And what a team it is! ⭐
A whole lot of 6️⃣-hitters in that XI! pic.twitter.com/AyNDlHtV71
— ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020
ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga
The ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade:
#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/MueFAfS7sK
— ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020
ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Your ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade
A line-up that could probably bat for a week! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/Kds4fMUAEG
— ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2020
The winners of all the individual awards will receive a unique artwork created in a collaboration between the ICC, Mumbai-based studio Kulture Shop and Indian artist Pratap Chalke. The Rachel Heyhoe-Flint and Sir Garfield Sobers winners get a spectacular hand-painted artwork bat, while the other individual award winners will receive a limited-edition canvas painting that captures their unique passion and spirit.
“We wanted to present the winners with truly memorable awards that captured the personality of these icons of the game. It’s been fantastic to work with Chalke and the team at Kulture Shop to bring this vision to life in such a bold, impactful way,” said Finn Bradshaw, Head of Digital at the ICC.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
