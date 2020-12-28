ICC Awards: Rashid Khan is T20I Cricketer of the Decade

Afghanistan's spinning all-rounder Rashid Khan has been named the T20I cricketer of the decade by ICC. The 22-year-old made his debut in the shortest format of the game back in 2015 against Zimbabwe but made a name for himself with his all-round skills as the years passed.

Afghanistan's spinning all-rounder Rashid Khan has been named the T20I cricketer of the decade by ICC. The 22-year-old made his debut in the shortest format of the game back in 2015 against Zimbabwe but made a name for himself with his all-round skills as the years passed. Synonymous with all the t20 leagues across the globe, Rashid has been a huge hit in the two best T20 leagues: IPL and BBL. His wrist spin is well complemented by some explosive batting in the lower middle order. He is an excellent fielder as well.

RASHID KHAN is the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade ☝️ Highest wicket-taker in the #ICCAwards period ➜ 89 ️ 12.62 average Three four-wicket hauls, two five-fors What a story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y59Y6nCs98 — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, the ICC had announced the teams of the decade in Test, ODI and T20I cricket. Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin are the two Indians who feature in the Test team of the decade, with Kohli named as the skipper of the Test side. Meanwhile, the ODI and T20I sides are led by MS Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah are the Indian players in at least one of the white-ball formats, while Ashwin and Kohli are the only Indians in the Test team.

The T20I team has two Australians (Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell), two West Indians (Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard), one South African (AB de Villiers) and one player each from Afghanistan (Rashid Khan) and Sri Lanka (Lasith Malinga).

The ODI team of the decade features all the above mentioned Indians sans Jasprit Bumrah, with Dhoni once again named as the skipper. Besides them it features two players each from South Africa (AB de Villiers and Imran Tahir) and Australia (David Warner and Mitchell Starc) as well as one player from Bangladesh (Shakib al Hasan), England (Ben Stokes), New Zealand (Trent Boult) and Sri Lanka (Lasith Malinga).

Kohli was named the captain of the Test team of the XI, with Ashwin the other Indian player in the side. Englishmen dominate the team with four of them: Alastair Cook, Ben Stokes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the line up.

Notably and perhaps surprisingly, there was no player from Pakistan in any of the sides.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.