Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 6, W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, 24 February, 2020

2ND INN

India Women

142/6 (20.0)

India Women
v/s
Bangladesh Women
Bangladesh Women*

44/1 (7.4)

Bangladesh Women need 99 runs in 74 balls at 8.02 rpo
Stumps

ZIM IN BAN, ONE-OFF TEST MATCH, 2020 One-off Test, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 22 - 26 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

265 (106.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

560/6 (154.0)

Zimbabwe trail by 286 runs

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: ZIM VS BAN

live
ZIM ZIM
BAN BAN

Mirpur

22 Feb, 202009:00 IST

Match 10: KSA VS UAE

upcoming
KSA KSA
UAE UAE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 9: OMA VS MDV

upcoming
OMA OMA
MDV MDV

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202011:00 IST

Match 11: BRN VS QAT

upcoming
BRN BRN
QAT QAT

Kuala Lumpur KAO

25 Feb, 202015:00 IST

ICC Bans Oman's Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi for Seven Years

The ICC has banned Oman's Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi for seven years for indulging in corrupt practices during the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

IANS |February 24, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
ICC Bans Oman's Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi for Seven Years

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Oman's Yousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi for seven years for indulging in corrupt practice during the 2019 T20 World Cup Qualifier, played in the UAE last month.

In January, ICC's anti-corruption unit (ACU) had filed the charges after finding Yousuf guilty on four counts including match-fixing.

In a media release on Monday, ICC said that Yousuf accepted four charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

"This is a very serious offence where a player attempted but failed to get a teammate to engage in corrupt activity in high profile games and this is reflected in the severity of the sentence," ICC General Manager, Integrity, Alex Marshall said.

The Codes which Yousuf breached were:

Article 2.1.1: Being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019.

Article 2.1.4: Attempting to solicit, induce, entice, persuade, encourage or intentionally facilitate a participant to breach Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4: Failing to report the approaches or invitations that you received from three different individuals to be a party to an agreement or effort to fix matches in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019.

Article 2.4.7: Obstructing or delaying an investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible corrupt conduct under the Code, including by concealing or tampering with information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Code.

Yousuf has not been an active player for Oman for a few years after being named among the reserves for the 2016 T20 World Cup.

corruptioniccomanYousuf Abdulrahim Al Balushi

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

UAE v KSA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

MDV v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Tue, 25 Feb, 2020

QAT v BRN
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more