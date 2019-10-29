Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC Bans Shakib Al Hasan for Two Years for Breaching Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Cricketnext Staff |October 29, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
ICC Bans Shakib Al Hasan for Two Years for Breaching Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council has banned Bangladesh Test and T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for two years, with one year suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The charges relate to Article 2.4.4, which relate to failure to disclose full details of approaches to fixing, on three separate occasions. The detailed charges, as per the ICC release, are as follows:

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

Shakib admitted the charges and agreed to the sanctions. Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, Shakib will be free to resume international cricket on October 29 2020.

"I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches. The ICC ACU is reliant on players to play a central part in the fight against corruption and I didn’t do my duty in this instance," Shakib said.

“Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don’t make the same mistake I did.”

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity said: “Shakib Al Hasan is a highly experienced international cricketer. He has attended many education sessions and knows his obligations under the Code. He should have reported each of these approaches.

“Shakib has accepted his errors and cooperated fully with the investigation. He has offered to assist the Integrity Unit in future education, to help younger players to learn from his mistakes. I am happy to accept this offer.”

More to follow...

 

