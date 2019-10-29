ICC Bans Shakib Al Hasan for Two Years for Breaching Anti-Corruption Code
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
