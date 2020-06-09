ICC Bans Use of Saliva, Approves Covid-19 Substitutes & Additional DRS for Unsuccessful Appeals
The ICC has approved some of the changes in the rules of the game, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According the release by the apex body, changes have been made to the playing regulations, which include the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and allowing home umpires in international series.
ICC Bans Use of Saliva, Approves Covid-19 Substitutes & Additional DRS for Unsuccessful Appeals
The ICC has approved some of the changes in the rules of the game, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. According the release by the apex body, changes have been made to the playing regulations, which include the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball and allowing home umpires in international series.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings