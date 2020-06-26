Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

ICC Board Meeting: Chairman's Nomination Process Likely to be Finalised Next Week

The ICC Board met via video-conference on Thursday with key point in the agenda was whether to adopt a process that selects or elects the new Chairman.

PTI |June 26, 2020, 7:22 AM IST
ICC Board Meeting: Chairman's Nomination Process Likely to be Finalised Next Week

The International Cricket Council is expected to finalise the nomination process to elect outgoing chairman Shashank Manohar's replacement next week as it was still trying to reach a consensus on some key issues.

The ICC Board met via video-conference on Thursday with key point in the agenda was whether to adopt a process that selects or elects the new Chairman.

"It was a good discussion on Chair process between the members. At least I am confident that by next week, we will have the entire process finalised," an ICC Board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

ALSO READ: BCCI Accuses ICC President Shashank Manohar of Deliberately Causing Confusion over T20 World Cup

Asked why the date of nomination process couldn't be zeroed in, the member said, "There are still a few points that needs to be clarified. Hopefully, we will reach a consensus by next week."

The member also said that a decision on T20 World Cup postponement has been deferred till next month and it remains same.

"We had a lot of administrative issues that were discussed. I am not at liberty to divulge those," the member said.

It is expected that the Ethics Officer of the ICC has updated the members on the investigations with regards to leaks of classified emails prior to a meeting last month.

While most of the Board members weren't ready to divulge on what are the key areas of difference, it is understood that major bone of contention is whether it will be election or selection.

Former ECB chairman Colin Graves and BCCI head Sourav Ganguly are in contention for the post but it is unlikely that either of them will go for election. Ganguly's candidature is not even confirmed as of now.

But both would prefer being a unanimous candidate for the top post.

A lot will depend whether Supreme Court of India gives a date of hearing for the Interim Appeal filed by BCCI to ensure that Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah's cooling off period is waived off.

iccicc board meetingICC Chairman NominationICCCharimanShashank Manohar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more