ICC Celebrates The Genius of West Indian Legend Brian Lara

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday paid tribute to the legendary Brian Lara. Lara was no ordinary cricketer, he was a magician in a true sense and could slip in to fulfill any role.

His appetite for massive scores has always kept him above all.He could easily play both spin and pace and assisted balls outside the stadium, quite often. Lara made both ODI and Test debut in 1990 against Pakistan. In a career spanning over 17 years, the cricketer established himself as one of the greats the world had seen. In the longest format game, the 52-year-old has smashed 11,953 runs in 131 Test matches. These include 34 hundred, 9 double-centuries, and 48 fifties.

The legendary cricketer has scored over 10,000 ODI runs, courtesy 19 hundred and 63 fifties. While his Test average was 52.88, Lara batted with a 40.48 average in ODIs.

Lara has some of the biggest records under his name in cricket history. He holds a record for the highest individual score, 501 vs Durham in 1994 in first-class cricket. In 2004, he scored 400* vs England, which is the highest individual score in Test cricket.

It will not be wrong to say that Lara was an all-time colossus in the making.He was given the reins of the team thrice, but he could not flourish as a captain. Under his captaincy, theteam went through the ignominy of their first whitewash by South Africa. It was a pity that Lara’s phenomenal career clashed with West Indies rushing into an abyss.

But this cannot undermine his contribution to world cricket. Later in 2007, Lara took retirement from international cricket.

Started in the month of May, ICC has been celebrating the achievements of its Hall of Fame inductees through its social media account.

Larawill forever be remembered as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket.

