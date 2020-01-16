Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

161/4 (67.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: IRE VS WI

live
IRE IRE
WI WI

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

ICC CEO to Visit Pakistan in January to Hold Talks with PCB Top Brass

Sawhney, who took charge as ICC CEO in April last year, will reach Lahore on January 23.

PTI |January 16, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
ICC CEO to Visit Pakistan in January to Hold Talks with PCB Top Brass

International Cricket Council Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will visit Pakistan next week to hold preliminary round talks with the top brass of the PCB on whether the country can host ICC events for the 2023 to 2031 cycle.

Sawhney, who took charge as ICC CEO in April last year, will reach Lahore on January 23.

"The purpose of his visit is to have preliminary discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board on the hosting of ICC events in the period from 2023 and 2031 as Pakistan has only recently started hosting proper bilateral series against other teams at home," an official source told PTI.

"The ICC official will also be meeting with top government and security officials for a brief on how security conditions have improved in Pakistan," the source said.

Just two days back, ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar played a key role in getting Bangladesh and Pakistan Boards to reach an agreement for a bilateral series which will be split in three parts from January to April at three venues in Pakistan.

This will be Sawhney's maiden visit to Pakistan but the third one by a top ICC official in the last four months. ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja and ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice visited Lahore and Rawalpindi during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Twenty20 International series and the first Test.

The source said that Pakistan was keen to get at least one ICC event in Pakistan during the eight-year cycle which includes eight men's events, eight women's competitions, four under-19 tournaments each for men and women.

Pakistan is also due to host the Asia Cup T20 in September but the big question is whether the Indian government will allow its team to travel to the country for the event.

 

iccManu Sawhneypcb

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more