ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar Will Not Seek Third Term: Report

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, a national daily has reported.

Reuters |December 10, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar Will Not Seek Third Term: Report

Dubai: International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, a national daily has reported.

Manohar, who was elected unopposed on a two-year term as the global governing body’s first independent chairman in May 2016, resigned for personal reasons in March the following year only to defer his resignation a week later.

He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term last year.

“I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term,” The Hindu quoted him as saying. “Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so.

“I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May.”

