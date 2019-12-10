Dubai: International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, a national daily has reported.
Manohar, who was elected unopposed on a two-year term as the global governing body’s first independent chairman in May 2016, resigned for personal reasons in March the following year only to defer his resignation a week later.
He was re-elected unopposed for a second two-year term last year.
“I am not interested in continuing for another two-year term,” The Hindu quoted him as saying. “Majority of directors have requested me to continue but I have told them that I do not wish to do so.
“I have been the chairman for nearly five years. I am very clear, I do not want to continue from June 2020. My successor will be known next May.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar Will Not Seek Third Term: Report
International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Shashank Manohar is to step down when his current term ends in May next year, a national daily has reported.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 5, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
ICC Extends Partnership with OPPO Till September 2023
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
BCCI Set to Oppose Shashank Manohar's Re-appointment as ICC Head
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
Zimbabwe Readmitted as International Cricket Council Member
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019
WI v INDChennai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures
Team Rankings