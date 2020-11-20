CRICKETNEXT

ICC Changes Test Championship Rules, India Go Down from First to Second Place

Teams will be ranked based on the percentage of points earned from completed matches to determine the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) next year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: November 20, 2020, 7:57 AM IST
The sport’s global governing body also decided at its board meeting to shift the women’s Twenty20 World Cup, originally scheduled for 2022 in South Africa, to 2023.

The change in WTC rule, prompted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed Australia (82.22%) to leapfrog India (75) to the top of the standings even though Virat Kohli’s men had accumulated more points.

England (60.83) are third, followed by New Zealand (50).

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said ranking teams based on points earned from completed matches reflected their performance and "doesn’t disadvantage teams that have been unable to compete all of their matches through no fault of their own".

The ICC board also decided against extending the WTC cycle to allow teams complete their quota of matches.

"We explored a whole range of options, but our members felt strongly that we should proceed as planned with the first ever World Test Championship Final in June next year," Sawhney said.

Six test series, including four involving Bangladesh, have been postponed or cancelled because of the pandemic.

