ICC Charges David Warner, De Kock for Durban Dispute

CCTV footage from the players tunnel at Kingsmead on Sunday showed Warner and home wicketkeeper De Kock involved in a fiery exchange as players climbed the stairwell to their dressing rooms during the tea break.
"The umpires officiating in the Durban test have reported Warner for a level 2 offence and De Kock for a level 1 offence for 'conduct that brings the game into disrepute'," the ICC said in a statement on their website (www.icc-cricket.com).
The teams have been given until Wednesday to respond to the charges handed out by match referee Jeff Crowe.
Warner faces a possible suspension from the second test in Port Elizabeth. A level 2 charge brings with it up to four demerit points that could result in a one-test or two limited-overs game ban.
He could also be fined 100 percent of his match fee from the first test.
Australia won the opening test of the four-match series by 118 runs. The second test begins on March 9.
