Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

ICC Charges Three Hong Kong Cricketers on Match Fixing Allegations

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 8, 2018, 9:37 PM IST
ICC Charges Three Hong Kong Cricketers on Match Fixing Allegations

Ahmed was charged with offences under the Code and provisionally suspended by the ICC on November 4, 2015. (Getty Images)

Loading...
Three Hong Kong Cricketers, Irfan Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed and Haseeb Amjad have been charged by the ICC for breaching several provisions of its Anti-Corruption Code. The matches that are under the scanner are Hong Kong’s World Cup qualifying clashes against Scotland, Canada and Zimbabwe in January & March of 2014. Their involvement in fixing activities during in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers in July 2015 and the ICC World T20 in 2016 is also being investigated.

Between them, the players face a total of 19 charges. While Irfan Ahmed faces nine charges, Nadeem and Haseeb face five charges apiece.

The charges range from “fixing or contriving or otherwise influencing improperly, or being party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect” of matches covered under Article 2.1.1 of the code of “failure, for reward to perform to one’s abilities.”

Irfan and Nadeem are incidentally brothers. Irfan has served a previous suspension for two and a half years after he admitted to breaching the anti-corruption code. The players have two weeks to respond to the charges.

fixinghong kong cricketiccIrfan AhmedNadeem Ahmed
First Published: October 8, 2018, 9:31 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...