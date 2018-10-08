ICC Charges Three Hong Kong Cricketers on Match Fixing Allegations

Loading...
Between them, the players face a total of 19 charges. While Irfan Ahmed faces nine charges, Nadeem and Haseeb face five charges apiece.
The charges range from “fixing or contriving or otherwise influencing improperly, or being party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect” of matches covered under Article 2.1.1 of the code of “failure, for reward to perform to one’s abilities.”
Irfan and Nadeem are incidentally brothers. Irfan has served a previous suspension for two and a half years after he admitted to breaching the anti-corruption code. The players have two weeks to respond to the charges.
First Published: October 8, 2018, 9:31 PM IST