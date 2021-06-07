ICC Clarifies Follow-On Rules For WTC Final After Adding An Extra Day

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship Final. The final of the inaugural ICC tournament will take place from June 18 at Ageas, Southampton in England.

Now, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared the air around the follow-on rules for the epic clash. ICC said like other ordinary matches, the follow-on rules will also be the same for the WTC Final if the first day of the game is washed away, reported Cricbuzz.

According to the report, clause 14.1.1 of ICC’s playing conditions says the team batting first can enforce the follow-on against the opposition if it has a lead of at least 200 runs. For special conditions, clause 14.1.2 details that the minimum lead must be of 150 runs if the match is reduced to 3 or 4 days. Similarly, for a two-day match, the lead must be of minimum 100 runs, and 75 runs if the match is played only for one day.

However, the ICC has added one extra day for the WTC final which will take place from June 18-22 with June 23 being the reserve day.

So, even if a day of play is completely washed away, the WTC final can still be a full five-day match.

Recently, the apex world cricket body said if the final ends in a draw or tie, then both teams will be declared joint winners.

The 24-member Indian squad has already arrived in the United Kingdom and is training under the bio-bubble. Whereas, New Zealand is playing a two-match Test series against host England. The first red ball game ended in a draw after the Kiwis finished day 5 at 170/3 against the target of 273 runs.

The second match will take place from June 10-14 at Edgbaston.

