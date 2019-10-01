Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 4: ZIM VS NEP

live
ZIM ZIM
NEP NEP

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201917:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

3rd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

02 Oct, 201916:30 IST

ICC Clears Kraigg Brathwaite's Bowling Action

The ICC has cleared West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite to bowl after he was reported for an illegal bowling action during the home Test against India in Jamaica.

IANS |October 1, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared West Indies' part-time off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite to bowl after he was reported for an illegal bowling action during the home Test against India in Jamaica last month.

According to an ICC medial release, Brathwaite, "subsequently underwent a bowling assessment in Loughborough on September 14, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations."

This was the second instance when the off-spinner was reported for a suspect bowling action.

The 24-year-old was reported with a suspect bowling action during the first Test against England, which the hosts won at Edgbaston in 2017 and after that he was cleared by the governing body.

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
