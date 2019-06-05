starts in
Karthik Trumps Tamil Nadu Mate Vijay in Perfect Pairs

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
India and Tamil Nadu cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar tried their hand at a game of ‘Perfect Pairs’ hosted in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The more experienced of the two — Karthik — emerged as the winner in the contest, answering four of the five questions correctly.

The only question that Karthik got wrong was Vijay's biggest fear. The wicketkeeper-batsman answer was ‘fear of flying’ while Shankar’s answer was that he doesn’t fear anything.

Vijay's selection to the Indian squad was in the news with Ambati Rayudu’s tweet commenting about getting ‘3D’ glasses in response to chief selector MSK Prasad’s comment on the all-rounder’s three-dimensional role.

Vijay only managed to get two correct answers out of five. He guessed Karthik’s favourite movie correctly — Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and Karthik’s favourite food which is Japanese.

Here is the series of questions between the two cricketers:

Dinesh Karthik’s answers:

Q. What is his favourite movie?

Karthik: He doesn’t watch movies

Vijay: I don’t watch movies

Q. What is his favourite meal?

Karthik: Dosa

Vijay: Dosa

Q. What is his biggest fear?

Karthik: Fear of flying

Vijay: No fear

Q. Who is his favourite musical artist?

Karthik: AR Rahman

Vijay: AR Rahman

Q. Who was his childhood hero?

Karthik: Rahul Dravid

Vijay: Rahul Dravid

Q. If not a cricketer?

Karthik: Engineer/Architect

Vijay: Musician

Vijay Shankar’s answers:

Q. What is his favourite movie?

Vijay: Interstellar

Karthik: Interstellar

Q. What is his favourite meal?

Vijay: Japanese

Karthik: Japanese

Q. What is his biggest fear?

Vijay: Height

Karthik: Snakes

Q. Who is his favourite musical artist?

Vijay: AR Rahman

Karthik: Coldplay

Q. Who was his childhood hero?

Vijay: No idea

Karthik: Roger Federer

Q. If not a cricketer?

Vijay: Businessman

Karthik: Motivational speaker

