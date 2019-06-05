Karthik Trumps Tamil Nadu Mate Vijay in Perfect Pairs

India and Tamil Nadu cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar tried their hand at a game of ‘Perfect Pairs’ hosted in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The more experienced of the two — Karthik — emerged as the winner in the contest, answering four of the five questions correctly.
The only question that Karthik got wrong was Vijay's biggest fear. The wicketkeeper-batsman answer was ‘fear of flying’ while Shankar’s answer was that he doesn’t fear anything.
Vijay's selection to the Indian squad was in the news with Ambati Rayudu’s tweet commenting about getting ‘3D’ glasses in response to chief selector MSK Prasad’s comment on the all-rounder’s three-dimensional role.
How well do @DineshKarthik and @vijayshankar260 know each other?We found out in another edition of Perfect Pairs!#TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XtqyHLLq52— ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2019
How well do @DineshKarthik and @vijayshankar260 know each other?
We found out in another edition of Perfect Pairs!#TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/XtqyHLLq52
— ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2019
Vijay only managed to get two correct answers out of five. He guessed Karthik’s favourite movie correctly — Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and Karthik’s favourite food which is Japanese.
Here is the series of questions between the two cricketers:
Dinesh Karthik’s answers:
Q. What is his favourite movie?
Karthik: He doesn’t watch movies
Vijay: I don’t watch movies
Q. What is his favourite meal?
Karthik: Dosa
Vijay: Dosa
Q. What is his biggest fear?
Karthik: Fear of flying
Vijay: No fear
Q. Who is his favourite musical artist?
Karthik: AR Rahman
Vijay: AR Rahman
Q. Who was his childhood hero?
Karthik: Rahul Dravid
Vijay: Rahul Dravid
Q. If not a cricketer?
Karthik: Engineer/Architect
Vijay: Musician
Vijay Shankar’s answers:
Vijay: Interstellar
Karthik: Interstellar
Vijay: Japanese
Karthik: Japanese
Vijay: Height
Karthik: Snakes
Karthik: Coldplay
Vijay: No idea
Karthik: Roger Federer
Vijay: Businessman
Karthik: Motivational speaker
Karthik Trumps Tamil Nadu Mate Vijay in Perfect Pairs
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019
WI v AUSNottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019
SL v PAKBristol All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings