starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 | Hasan Hails Coach Arthur for Pakistan Revival in Campaign

AFP |June 4, 2019, 2:18 AM IST
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 | Hasan Hails Coach Arthur for Pakistan Revival in Campaign

Nottingham: Hasan Ali said Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur's ongoing faith in the side was behind a stunning reversal of fortune that saw them end a long losing streak with a superb World Cup win over England.

Pakistan had lost their last 11 completed one-day internationals, including a recent 4-0 series defeat by World Cup hosts and favourites England that preceded a woeful collapse to 105 all out in their tournament opener against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday.

But on Monday they piled up 348 for eight and then held their nerves on the field despite hundreds from Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

"We were very disappointed we lost 11 games in a row but one thing is very important, we believed in ourselves," said paceman Hasan who, amid a run-fest, bowled 10 overs for 66.

"We needed just a little bit of kick and then we will click. We got that kick. We needed the win because we are playing at the World Cup. The World Cup is a different game, you have a lot of pressure.

"But one thing is very important, which is our coach is always backing us. That moment turned us as everyone was confident."

There was a large contingent of Pakistan fans at Nottinghamshire's headquarters on Monday and grateful paceman Hasan said: "We feel like we are playing at home."

"Since I came here in 2016 to this 2019 World Cup, it feels like our home because there is a lot of Pakistani community who always come and support us," he added.

Englandhasan aliicc world cup 2019Mickey ArthurpakistanPakistan vs England
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 ODI | Tue, 04 Jun, 2019

SL v AFG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

IND v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 ODI | Wed, 05 Jun, 2019

NZ v BAN
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 ODI | Thu, 06 Jun, 2019

WI v AUS
Nottingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more