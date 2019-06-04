starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 12:ENG VS BAN

live
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Cardiff

8 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 13:AFG VS NZ

upcoming
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

Taunton

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Dhoni Insignia Furore: BCCI and CoA Haven’t Give Up On Efforts to Convince ICC

Devadyuti Das |June 8, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Dhoni Insignia Furore: BCCI and CoA Haven’t Give Up On Efforts to Convince ICC

The BCCI and Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) are not giving up on their efforts to back Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni just yet. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri reached London on Saturday and will be meeting top bosses at the International Cricket Council (ICC) to convince them to allow Dhoni to sport the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his ’keeping gloves at the World Cup.

“BCCI CEO Johri will be meeting ICC officials a day before the game against Australia on Saturday evening. We have received ICC’s reply on the issue last evening but like CoA chairman Vinod Rai said after the meeting, Johri will try to explain our position and we hope the matter can be resolved amicably,” CoA member Lt Gen. (Retd.) Ravi Thodge told CricketNext on Saturday.

CricketNext understands that Johri will try to explain the situation in person, although the same was already communicated by him over a mail sent to ICC Cricket Operations team on Friday. The BCCI continues to believe that the ‘Balidaan’ symbol on Dhoni’s ’keeping gloves do not have any religious, military, or commercial significance for ICC to raise an objection.

The ICC had released a statement late on Friday night saying they had turned down BCCI’s request on Dhoni’s behalf.

“The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves,” the statement read.

The rule-book allows for only one sponsor's logos on the wicket-keeping gloves. In Dhoni's case, he already sports an SG logo on his gloves.

Appendix 2 of the ICC 'Clothing and Equipment Regulations' deals with the disciplinary action that the world body can initiate in case of breach or offences. Since Dhoni's case falls under the non-commercial logo, charity logo or other breaches, the first sanction under this offence is a reprimand.

For a second offence within 12 months, 25 per cent of match fees will be deducted, for the third offence 50 per cent and for the fourth offence 75 per cent.

(Image: ICC) (Image: ICC)

Earlier on Friday, after a day-long meeting in Mumbai, CoA members came to the decision that a letter asking permission from ICC.

Balidaan is a distinct insignia of the special forces, which form part of the Parachute Regiment. It has a commando dagger pointed downwards, with upward-extending wings extending from the blade and a scroll superimposed on the blade with Balidaan inscribed in Devanagari. Only Paramilitary Commandos are allowed to wear the Balidaan Badge.

As per ICC's Clothing and Equipment Rules and Regulations, under G1, "Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey messages through arm bands or other items affixed to clothing or equipment (“Personal Messages”) unless approved in advance by both the player or team official’s Board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department. Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes. The ICC shall have the final say in determining whether any such message is approved. For the avoidance of doubt, where a message is approved by the player or team official’s Board but subsequently disapproved by the ICC’s Cricket Operations Department, the player or team official shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey such message in International Matches.”

#DhoniKeepTheGloveBalidaan badgedhoni gloveicc world cup 2019InsigniaMS Dhoni

Related stories

ICC World Cup 2019 | Team India Visit High Commissioner’s Residence in London
Cricketnext Staff | June 8, 2019, 7:54 AM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Team India Visit High Commissioner’s Residence in London

India vs South Africa: Dhawan Thanks Tireless Throwdown Specialist Raghu
Cricketnext Staff | June 5, 2019, 12:24 PM IST

India vs South Africa: Dhawan Thanks Tireless Throwdown Specialist Raghu

ICC World Cup 2019 | Hardik Pandya Posts Selfie With ‘Gang’ Dhoni and Rahul
Cricketnext Staff | June 4, 2019, 3:22 PM IST

ICC World Cup 2019 | Hardik Pandya Posts Selfie With ‘Gang’ Dhoni and Rahul

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

NZ v AFG
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
3
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
4
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
5
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
6
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more