Chris Gayle scored a quickfire half-century as West Indies defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2019.
In the course of the innings, Gayle smashed three sixes and six boundaries and overtook South Africa's AB de Villiers as the man to score the most sixes in the tournament. Before today’s match, Gayle and de Villers were both tied at 37 sixes. With the three sixes, he now with 40 sixes in total sits on top of the table.
This was Gayle's 52nd half-century and his 4th against Pakistan. His seven 50+ scores (2 tons and five half-centuries) are now the fourth most by a West Indian in the World Cup.
Gayle was later seen struggling with what looked like a back problem. West Indies captain Jason Holder later clarified that the injury didn't look serious and the southpaw should be fit for his team's next game.
"After the game I was eating and what not, so I'm not exactly sure what's going on with Chris, as well, too. But the mere fact that he sent the physio back off the field is promising signs, as well, too, so again, we've got five days to see how he pulls up ahead of the next game."
West Indies will certainly be hoping that they have Gayle fit and firing before their next game against defending champions Australia on Thursday.
ICC Cricket World Cup | Chris Gayle Surpasses AB de Villiers to Break Most Sixes Record
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
SL v NZCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
AUS v AFGBristol
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sun, 02 Jun, 2019
BAN v SAThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Mon, 03 Jun, 2019
PAK v ENGNottingham All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings