ICC Decisions: Champions Trophy Is Back, More Teams for T20 and 50-Over World Cups

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday re-introduced men’s Champions Trophy and expanded the number of competing teams in both the men’s 50-over World Cup and T20 World Cup in the 2024-2031 cycle of events.

The 50-over World Cup will become a 14-team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, whilst the men’s T20 World Cup will be expanded to a 20-team, 55-match event in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030, the ICC announced after its Board meeting.

An eight-team Champions Trophy will be played in 2025 and 2029. The ICC World Test Championship finals will be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

More to follow…

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here