fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

ICC Elections: Huge Blow for Shashank Manohar as Ethics Officer Quashes ECB Loan to CWI Matter

Not surprised by the turn of events, a former BCCI official who has worked with Manohar said that it seems Graves -- set to step down as ECB Chairman on August 31 -- is the favourite to take over as the next ICC chief and this was just an attempt to stop the process.

IANS |May 25, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
Election fever has well and truly gripped the ICC and in what can be seen as a clear win for Colin Graves -- favourite to take over as the next ICC chief -- Chairman Shashank Manohar's concern that money changed hands between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) ahead of the elections has been dismissed by the Ethics Officer.

In documents, accessed by IANS, the office of the ICC General Counsel and Company Secretary on behalf of the ICC Chairman had brought a matter concerning a loan made by the ECB to CWI to the Ethics Officer on April 30. In his order, the Ethics Officer has now dismissed the chairman's fear and said that he doesn't see the exchange as having anything to do with the upcoming elections.

"In consideration of all the facts that are in my possession, and in consideration of all the paragraphs extracted from the Code as laid out in paragraph 2, I am convinced there has been no intentional violation of the Code by any party or Code signatory. In making my assessment, I consider the matter of the loan made by the ECB to CWI at around the time of an imminent ICC election for its new Chairperson to have been thoroughly and objectively evaluated by me, and that I have received sufficient information to complete the evaluation.

"I attest that it is clear beyond any doubt, that both parties to the loan, including the Code signatories, in their understandable haste to achieve a short-term business solution, the details of which are reasonable and understandable, have only acted in accordance with their pressing and necessary business and cricket reasons.

"I attest that I do not believe the loan was made or received in the context of, or in relation with the matter of the forthcoming election for a new ICC Chairperson," he stated.

"His idea of fairness is to attempt the removal of a rival in this manner. In BCCI, he looked for the easy route to ICC when the BCCI needed a leader the most. To me the complaint against Colin signalled that Colin was the main contender. What the ECB was being accused of in the complaint was exactly what was done in 2017 in Zimbabwe's case, but the matter wasn't taken to the Ethics Officer back then. That happened on the eve of a crucial board meeting.

"In the ECB's case it was transparent and has now been dealt with by the Ethics Officer. It's a matter of huge embarrassment for Manohar," the official said.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more