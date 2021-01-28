ICC Elite Umpire Bruce Oxenford Retires from International Cricket

ICC Elite Umpire Bruce Oxenford has announced his retirement from international cricket. Oxenford, 60, has officiated in 62 Test matches with the Brisbane Test between India and Australia being his last.

Oxenford made his international debut at the same ground, Gabba, in a T20I between Australia and South Africa in January 2006. He officiated at the last three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups and the last three ICC Men’s T20 World Cups. He also officiated at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2014.

The Australian will continue to officiate in domestic matches despite his retirement from the international game.

“I look back with pride at my international career as an umpire. It is still hard to believe that I officiated in close to 200 international matches. Such a long career was not really something that I had hoped for before commencing on this journey," Oxenford said.

“I would like to thank the International Cricket Council, Cricket Australia and all my colleagues in the ICC Elite and International panels for their support and encouragement over the years. I had a wonderful time as a match official and will miss the camaraderie that comes with being a part of such a professional group.

“I shall particularly miss seeing and interacting with the magnificent people who are part of the support structure of our game around the world.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my wife Jo, son James and daughter Kristen for all their love and support over the years. It would not have been possible for me to have such a long career without their sacrifices and for this I am eternally grateful.

"Whilst I will no longer stand in International matches, I look forward to continuing to serve the game that I love - officiating within Australia."

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees lauded Oxenford for his achievements.

"Bruce is an excellent umpire, and it has been a pleasure working with him over the years. He is a great team man and well respected by all his colleagues.

"I congratulate Bruce on behalf of everyone at the ICC for a fine international career and wish him all the success in his future pursuits. It is pleasing to hear he will continue to umpire domestically and share his tremendous experience with the next generation of Elite umpires."