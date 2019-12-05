ICC Extends Partnership with OPPO Till September 2023

Global smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday announced the extension of its partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for another four years, until September 2023.
Under the partnership, OPPO will continue to remain the official mobile handset and headset partner of ICC and all associated ICC events including the U19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa and both men's and women's T20 World Cups in Australia next year.
Talking about the announcement, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: "We are delighted to have OPPO on board as a Global Partner of the ICC and our events for another year. As a sport, we pride ourselves on our digital-first approach and that makes OPPO with their innovative approach to technology such a natural partner."
Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, OPPO India said, "At OPPO, we constantly strive to associate with platforms that help us connect and engage with consumers. As a consumer-focused brand, OPPO's youthful ethos and obsession with quality fall in perfect confluence with the game of cricket and its players who go through rigorous regimes to deliver on the trust laid on them by fans across the globe. Our association with ICC as the global partner provides us with the opportunity to uplift the spirit of cricket on an international stage."
"As OPPO expands its global footprint, India continues to be a key strategic growth market for OPPO. ICC provides us with a platform to connect with not only a wider audience in line with our global expansion, but also most importantly, establish a deeper connect with consumers across India," he added.
