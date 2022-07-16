ICC FTP Draft: A Two-and-a-half Month Window Formally Reserved For IPL From 2023 to 2027

The growing influence and primacy of various T20 leagues across the world is reportedly shaped the near-final draft of the ICC’s latest Future Tours Programme (FTP). All major T20 leagues conducted by the top cricket boards have been given a window in the next FTP cycle from May 2023 to June 2027 with the Indian Premier League (IPL) been afforded two-and-a-half month every year.

Also Read: India Veteran Enjoying His International Comeback

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, each year, the last week of March to the first week of June has been earmarked for BCCI’s IPL with few international matches scheduled during this window in the next FTP cycle.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have also been given space to conduct their own premier white-ball competitions in the cycle.

Every year, a three-week window from July to August will see England not playing any international cricket and the window will reportedly be used for The Hundred. ECB wants all its top international stars available for the marquee event.

Also Read: Former India Cricketer Says Dhawan Hasn’t Found His Touch

CA has already spoken of how they want January free of any international commitments so that their all their star players are available to take part in the Big Bash League.

However, as per the report, no international matches will be scheduled during IPL window but it’s not the case with Hundred and BBL.

Apart from the ‘Big Three’, other major cricket boards including Windies Cricket’s Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s BPL and Cricket South Africa have also managed to carve out spaces for their respective T20 leagues as well.

Pakistan Cricket Board though has asked for different windows – February-March (2023), January-February (2024) and December-January (2026-27) – to presumable for PSL.

The IC could finalise the draft in the coming days and publish after its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on July 25 and 26 in Birmingham.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here