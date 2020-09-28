- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunMatch Ended223/2(20.0) RR 11.15
ICC Gets Recognition For Two Digital Initiatives In Leaders In Sports Awards
The coverage of the women's T20 World Cup in Australia and the bold collaboration with Wimbledon for the One Day in July video -- both were recognised as they took home the awards.
- PTI
- Updated: September 28, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been recognised for its twin digital initiatives at the prestigious Leaders in Sports Awards 2019.The coverage of the women's T20 World Cup in Australia and the bold collaboration with Wimbledon for the One Day in July video -- both were recognised as they took home the awards.
"We are delighted to receive the prestigious Leaders in Sports Award for two initiatives that showcase how cricket connects with the world," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.
"This is simply testimony to the fact that cricket truly has the power to engage more deeply with diverse audiences across the globe. It is proof that our commitment to the game and our journey of digital transformation has begun well and is on the right track."
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup had 1.1 billion video views on ICC platforms, which was a 20 times increase on the last Women's T20 World Cup in 2018. It also had 90 million global television viewers and over 5.4 billion minutes in India alone.
The video of One Day in July collaboration with Wimbledon reached 5.9M people across the ICC's digital platforms and was watched more than 4.3M times.
