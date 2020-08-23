ICC Hall of Fame: Hope it Inspires a Generation of Talented Pakistan Batsmen, Says Zaheer Abbas
One of the most elegant batsmen of his time, Zaheer Abbas on Sunday hoped his induction into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame inspires a generation of talented cricketers to play for Pakistan.
