ICC Hall of Fame: Vinoo Mankad, Kumar Sangakkara and Andy Flower Among 10 New Inductees

India’s Vinoo Mankad, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower were among 10 cricket icons to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Sunday as the governing body announced a ‘special edition intake’ to coincide with the first ever ICC World Test Championship Final. The ICC Hall of Fame now has 103 cricketers.

‘I Never Say Dada Made this Team’: Suresh Raina on Rahul Dravid’s Contribution to Team India

Aubrey Faulkner (South Africa), Monty Noble (Australia), Sir Learie Constantine (West Indies), Stan McCabe (Australia), Ted Dexter (England), Desmond Haynes (West Indies) and Bob Willis (England) are the other seven players to have been inducted on Sunday.

Michael Vaughan Predicts NZ Win Over India in WTC Final, Atherton Fascinated By David vs Goliath Clash

Mankad had played 44 Tests for 2,109 runs at an average of 31.47. He also took 162 wickets at 32.32, being an opening batsman and left-arm spinner. One of India’s greatest all-rounders, he scored 72 and 184 against England at Lord’s in 1952.

Mankad also bagged 12 wickets against England in Madras in 1952 to give India their first ever Test win. Mankad also coached India legend Sunil Gavaskar. Mankad was also the first bowler to run out a non striker at the bowler’s end before delivering the ball, a dismissal that has since been informally named after him.

Andy Flower meanwhile became the first Zimbabwe player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“He played 63 Tests, scoring 4,794 runs at 51.54, took 151 catches with nine stumpings as a left-handed wicket-keeper batsmen. His grit, determination and will to succeed meant at one point he was ranked number 1 batsman in the world. Andy carried his country’s batting for long periods, setting the record for the highest Test score by a wicketkeeper with an innings of 232 not out against India at Nagpur in 2000. Later, he became a hugely successful coach, leading England to the number 1 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Rankings for Men," the ICC said in a release.

“Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka played 134 Tests, scored 12,400 runs at 57.40, took 182 catches and 20 stumpings, and was grace personified at the crease. Sangakkara ended his career as the most prolific run-scorer his country had ever known, with double-hundreds flowing from his bat with consummate ease. In 2014 he struck 319 and 105 in the same Test match against Bangladesh and in 2017 fell just 16 runs short of striking six successive centuries in first-class cricket."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here