ICC Hands Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed Four-Match Suspension for Racist Taunt

Sarfraz accepted that he was in breach of ICC’s anti-racism code in an incident that happened during the second ODI played in Durban.
Sarfraz will miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing ODI series as well as the first two matches of the T20I series to follow.
“The ICC has a zero-tolerance policy towards conduct of this nature. Sarfaraz has promptly admitted the offence, was regretful of his actions and has issued a public apology, so these factors were taken into account when determining an appropriate sanction.” said ICC CEO David Richardson.
The stump mic picked Sarfraz referring to Phehlukwayo as the “black guy”. The entire taunt translated to "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"
As per Article 7.3 of the Anti-Racism Code, Sarfraz will also have to undergo an education programme to promote the understanding and awareness of issues directly relevant to the offence that he has committed. The ICC will work with the PCB to determine when and how this should take place.
After the incident generated an online storm, Sarfraz had posted an apology on his Twitter page saying his words weren’t “directed at anyone in particular” and that he had no “intention of upsetting anyone.” He also apologised to Phehlukwayo in person, which the South African all-rounder accepted.
Sarfraz played the third ODI but was left out of the playing XI for the fourth game with Shoaib Malik taking over captaincy duties.
First Published: January 27, 2019, 1:48 PM IST