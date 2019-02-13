ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments

Loading...
Gabriel was found guilty of breaching article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct which relates to “personal abuse of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during an international match”, which took his accumulated demerit points to eight. He has also been fined 75% of his match fee.
The incident happened on the third day of the Test, with stump mics picking up an interaction between Gabriel and the England batsmen, which ended with Joe Root stating that “there’s nothing wrong with being gay”.
On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Kumar Dharmasena and third umpire Chris Gaffaney leveled the charges, following which Gabriel accepted the sanction.
"Sometimes people say things on the field that they might regret, but they should stay on the field," Root said later in the press conference.
"It's Test cricket and he's an emotional guy trying to do everything he can to win a Test match. He's a good guy who plays hard cricket and is proud to be in the position he is. The battle was a good contest, he's had a wonderful series and he should be proud."
Gabriel played the last of his 18 ODIs in December 2017.
Windies lost the Test, but won the three-match series 2-1.
First Published: February 13, 2019, 8:30 PM IST