ICC Hands UAE Duo Amir Hyat, Ashfaq Ahmed Eight-Year Ban For Code of Conduct Breach

Two UAE players have been handed eight year ban by the ICC after an anti-corruption tribunal found them guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. Amir Hyat and Ashfaq Ahmed have been handed their punishments as they were found guilty on multiple counts in an incident that happened during ICC World Cup Qualifiers in 2019. Interestingly, the bans will be effective not from today but September 13, 2020. They were found guilty for breaching Article 2.1.3, Article 2.4.2, Article 2.4.3 and Article 2.4.4 and Article 2.4.5.

“Both Amir and Ashfaq had played cricket at the highest level for long enough to understand the threat from match fixers, Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“The two UAE players, attended several ICC anti-corruption education sessions, and knew how to avoid becoming involved in any corrupt activity. They failed in these obligations and let down their teammates and everyone involved in UAE Cricket, in their adopted country.

“Their lengthy ban should serve as a warning to others.”The decision which addresses both liability and sanction (and which has been redacted to protect the identities of the ICC’s witnesses and other third parties) is available here.

According to the ICC statement, the charges are:

“Article 2.1.3 - Seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other Reward to: (a) fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any International Match; or (b) ensure for Betting or other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in an International Match.

“Article 2.4.2 - failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit, (a) that the Participant knew or should have known was given to him/her to procure (directly or indirectly) any breach of the Anti-Corruption Code, or (b) that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

