In a major boost to women's cricket, the ICC has decided to increase the prize money by 320% for the upcoming T20I World Cup which will be held in Australia.
For the event in Australia next year the winners and runners up will now receive $1 million and $500,000 respectively; five times the amount on offer in 2018. An overall 320% increase in the prize pot for 2020 (compared to 2018) will see every single one of the 10 competing teams receive significantly more as part of ongoing efforts to drive improved standards throughout the game and not just rewarding the top end.
There will also be a substantial increase in the money available for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 with the prize pot increasing to $3.5m from $2m in 2017.
The Board approved the establishment of an U19 Women’s T20 World Cup with the first edition to be played in Bangladesh in 2021 and every two years after that.
ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said: “We have already stated our long-term commitment to reach parity across men’s and women’s cricket as part of a broader plan to grow and develop the women’s game.
“We want to build a long-term sustainable foundation for women’s cricket and that is about more than just prize money. It is about building a product that fans want to watch, that kids want to take up, that sponsors and broadcasters want to be part of. Creating a Women’s U19 event also improves the pathway available to young cricketers and ensures they have the same opportunities as their male counterparts.
“This is a journey we started in earnest in 2017 and next year it’s our ambition to fill the MCG on International Women’s Day for the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 which would be a world record for a women’s sporting event. This significant increase in prize money and the introduction of a Women’s U19 event is part of a much larger effort to grow the women’s game around the world.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
ICC Increases Prize Pot for Women's T20I World Cup by 320%
In a major boost to women's cricket, the ICC has decided to increase the prize money by 320% for the upcoming T20I World Cup which will be held in Australia.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings