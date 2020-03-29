Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

ICC Lauds Cricketer-turned Cop Joginder Sharma for Doing his Bit in Health Crisis

The 36-year-old played four ODIs and as many T20s between 2004 and 2007.

PTI |March 29, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
ICC Lauds Cricketer-turned Cop Joginder Sharma for Doing his Bit in Health Crisis

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has hailed India's cricketer-turned cop Joginder Sharma for doing his bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joginder, who bowled the match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan, is a DSP in Haryana Police and is currently involved in dealing with the global health crisis which has killed more than 30,000.

"In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis," the ICC tweeted on Saturday along with Joginder's photos as a cricketer and cop.

The 36-year-old played four ODIs and as many T20s between 2004 and 2007.

He joined the police service after retirement from the game.

The pandemic has so far claimed over 30000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.

